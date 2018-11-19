ZINC Hits Market Capitalization of $532,910.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC token can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00001841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $532,910.00 and $14,845.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00010090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00020204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00137624 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00206499 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.46 or 0.08237851 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009030 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,940,622 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

