Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Stake Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 355.8% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $184,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 150,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $14,273,057.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,390,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,806 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $92.27 on Monday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

