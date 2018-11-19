zooplus (ZO1) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Commerzbank set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.11 ($175.71).

ZO1 stock opened at €140.00 ($162.79) on Thursday. zooplus has a 52-week low of €127.40 ($148.14) and a 52-week high of €200.15 ($232.73).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

