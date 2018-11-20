$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phoenix New Media’s earnings. Phoenix New Media reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Phoenix New Media will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phoenix New Media.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.53 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FENG. ValuEngine raised Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Phoenix New Media in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Phoenix New Media from $7.60 to $8.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 741.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $240.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 2.54.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

