-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (DLTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Duluth posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $110.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Duluth from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duluth to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duluth has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $893.68 million, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.17.

In other Duluth news, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $115,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $156,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,349. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Duluth by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

