-$0.16 EPS Expected for Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Pioneer Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PES. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

Shares of PES stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,080. Pioneer Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 26.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,779,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,762 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 62,554 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 384,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

