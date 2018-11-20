-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genprex Inc (GNPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genprex’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genprex.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Genprex in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GNPX opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Genprex has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome.

