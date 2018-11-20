-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. 84,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,061. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

In related news, Director Linda Tufts acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Advisors Iii Hatteras acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

