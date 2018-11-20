$0.28 EPS Expected for Opus Bank (OPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Opus Bank posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price target on Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Opus Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 186.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPB traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 169,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

