$0.28 EPS Expected for Opus Bank (OPB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. Opus Bank posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 price target on Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Opus Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPB. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 186.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPB traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 169,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

