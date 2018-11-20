$0.43 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (GGG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Graco posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.62 million.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $49.00 target price on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $4,592,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $1,506,978.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,691.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,359 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Graco by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Graco by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Graco has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

