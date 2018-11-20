$0.47 EPS Expected for Wageworks Inc (WAGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wageworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Wageworks posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wageworks.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wageworks to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Wageworks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wageworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAGE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wageworks by 218.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,178,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wageworks by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wageworks by 28.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,139,000 after purchasing an additional 406,305 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Wageworks by 24.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,494,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 290,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Wageworks by 77.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 651,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after purchasing an additional 283,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WAGE traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. 8,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,824. Wageworks has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

