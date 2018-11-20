$0.64 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (SBUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Starbucks to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 42,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 39,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

