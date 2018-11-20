$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. MAXIMUS reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $987,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at $32,475,655.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $397,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,909 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMS opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

