$1.02 EPS Expected for CarMax, Inc (KMX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.12. CarMax posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,531,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CarMax by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.01. 359,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,770. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

