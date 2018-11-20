$1.02 EPS Expected for Masonite International Corp (DOOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $0.88. Masonite International reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.02). Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

NYSE DOOR traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,243. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

