$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2018

Brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.3% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 43,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $34,037,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $2,321,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 63.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $104.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.3645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

