$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.66. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The business had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

In other Citrix Systems news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $129,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $241,059.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,515,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,751 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,042 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

CTXS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.45. 61,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,142. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $83.70 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cloud computing company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

