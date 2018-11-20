1,044 Shares in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 460.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2,489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 180,678 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PTH opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.32 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/1044-shares-in-invesco-dwa-healthcare-momentum-etf-pth-purchased-by-stratos-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.