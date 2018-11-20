120,000 Shares in EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Acquired by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,730,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $209,305.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.26.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $96.54 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

