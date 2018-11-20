15,354 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.19.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $143.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $107.61 and a one year high of $153.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total value of $482,850.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $14,984,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,396,593 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

