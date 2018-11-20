1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.92 ($73.16).

ETR DRI opened at €43.46 ($50.53) on Friday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 52 week high of €72.65 ($84.48).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

