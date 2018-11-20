15,950 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Purchased by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 31.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.5% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 27.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

NRZ stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.87. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.40 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 79.22% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

