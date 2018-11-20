$163.60 Million in Sales Expected for Pivotal Software (PVTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) will post $163.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pivotal Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the highest is $164.20 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pivotal Software will report full year sales of $651.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $652.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $801.68 million, with estimates ranging from $787.40 million to $810.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pivotal Software.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVTL. Wedbush began coverage on Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pivotal Software from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

NASDAQ PVTL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,446. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

In other news, President William Cook sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 44,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,592 shares of company stock worth $2,012,356 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 118,168 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,181,000. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 2,772.5% during the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,726,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 1,666,250 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the period.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

