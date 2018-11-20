1&1 Drillisch (DRI) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.92 ($73.16).

Shares of ETR DRI opened at €42.56 ($49.49) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 12-month high of €72.65 ($84.48).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

