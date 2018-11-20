1,896 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. MKM Partners set a $150.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Argus upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

