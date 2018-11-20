20,113 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 46,545.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $80,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $709,380. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

