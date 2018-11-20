21,800 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 690.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700,796 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 474,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $27,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

