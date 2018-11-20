29,908 Shares in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,234,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,286 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,516,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,223,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 208,107 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,302,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 231,962 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. HSBC set a $35.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

