$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Davita Inc (DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to announce $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Davita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. Davita posted sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.33). Davita had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davita from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Davita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Davita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Shares of DVA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,555. Davita has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,066,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,365,000 after buying an additional 1,504,347 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth about $961,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Davita by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 986,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,522,000 after purchasing an additional 526,847 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Davita by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,189,000 after purchasing an additional 321,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Davita by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 302,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

