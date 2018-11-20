$31.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce sales of $31.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.81 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $25.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $109.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.70 billion to $110.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.25 billion to $154.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,170.00 price objective (up previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,460.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,333.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 355.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1,030.45. 2,722,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,515. Alphabet has a one year low of $984.00 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $743.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

