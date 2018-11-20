3M Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.36 (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

3M has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 3M to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of MMM opened at $205.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. 3M has a 1 year low of $181.98 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

3M declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.16.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

