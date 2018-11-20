4,002 Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Purchased by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 810.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 92.0% in the third quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 294,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Shares of TTWO opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $139.91. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $583.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Viera purchased 73,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,897,630.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,028.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

