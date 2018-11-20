$432.54 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report sales of $432.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.30 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $383.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $408.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $46,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,552.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $49,161.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,518,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BOK Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 89,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $84.88 on Friday. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

