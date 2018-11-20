$5.33 Billion in Sales Expected for SYNNEX Co. (SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report $5.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the lowest is $5.30 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $19.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.73 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $21.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $192,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,987.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $217,360.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 370,331 shares of company stock worth $29,495,099 and have sold 8,609 shares worth $735,256. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 62.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.96. 9,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.83. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $141.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.80%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

