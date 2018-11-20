$5.68 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Focus Inc (EFOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) will announce $5.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energy Focus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the highest is $6.20 million. Energy Focus reported sales of $4.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Focus will report full-year sales of $20.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $21.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.45 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $33.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Energy Focus.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 40.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFOI shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on Energy Focus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on Energy Focus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Focus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

EFOI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.21. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

