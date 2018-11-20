$505.50 Million in Sales Expected for Covia Holdings (CVIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) to announce sales of $505.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Covia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $603.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Covia will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Covia’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Covia from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Covia from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Covia in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CVIA stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,099. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Covia during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covia during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Covia during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Covia during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covia during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

