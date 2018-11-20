$512.12 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report $512.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.40 million and the highest is $515.10 million. Align Technology posted sales of $421.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $391.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.08.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $3,790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,895 shares of company stock worth $10,380,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,302. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $203.12 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

