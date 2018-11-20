546 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

JKE opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $152.24 and a 52 week high of $187.59.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

