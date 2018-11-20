$631.86 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post sales of $631.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $619.53 million to $639.11 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $655.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

BXP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.44. 899,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,410. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

