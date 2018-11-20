660,608 Shares in VEON Ltd (VEON) Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 660,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of VEON by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VEON by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VEON by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VEON by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,519 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75,748 shares during the period. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. VEON Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

VEON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

