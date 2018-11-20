6,800 Shares in California Resources Corp (CRC) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 933.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,063,000 after acquiring an additional 931,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $27,988,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $7,872,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at $7,964,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,835,000 after acquiring an additional 156,881 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other California Resources news, Director Harold M. Korell bought 1,848 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.17 per share, for a total transaction of $53,906.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,603.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Societe Generale upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. California Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

NYSE CRC opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. California Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 5.50.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.89. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $828.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

