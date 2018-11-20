$710.70 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce sales of $710.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.60 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $714.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $678.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.34. 108,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,296. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $176.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Valmont Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP John A. Kehoe sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $420,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 392,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 130,830 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,102,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,032,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 293,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

