908 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Purchased by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 908 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. South State Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. South State Corp now owns 48,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 54,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,742,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.2% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 22,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $170.85 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.94.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Craig Jelinek sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.52, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,187,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

