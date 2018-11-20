$909.73 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX Inc (MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will report $909.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $923.40 million and the lowest is $887.00 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $910.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). MEDNAX had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of MEDNAX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann raised shares of MEDNAX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,410. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 4,348.1% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 25.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 246,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 35.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 159,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 842.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 124,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 434,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

