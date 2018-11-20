9,669 Shares in Under Armour Inc (UAA) Purchased by Opera Trading Capital

Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,949,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,891,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,266 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $49,446,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,031,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter worth approximately $31,283,000. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.26.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.45. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

