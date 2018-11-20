Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.11 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,924,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,486,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after acquiring an additional 865,643 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 520.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 930,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 780,976 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 654,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 488,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 862,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 483,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.