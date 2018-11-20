ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 5.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 5.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In related news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $299.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.72 and a 1-year high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.41 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/abiomed-inc-abmd-shares-bought-by-norinchukin-bank-the.html.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.