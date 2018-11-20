AC Immune SA (ACIU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the third quarter worth approximately $13,345,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 28.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,209,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,678,000 after buying an additional 1,166,524 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in AC Immune by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIU traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,492. The company has a market cap of $643.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.09. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 146.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

