Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.61 Million

Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $742.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.22 million and the highest is $764.40 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $724.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,592,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,033,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,375,000 after purchasing an additional 204,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,608,000 after purchasing an additional 261,113 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,100,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,028,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,872. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

