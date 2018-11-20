Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Position Trimmed by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,033,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,375,000 after purchasing an additional 204,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,452 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,100,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,028,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Craig Hallum lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/20/acadia-healthcare-company-inc-achc-position-trimmed-by-trustcore-financial-services-llc.html.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.